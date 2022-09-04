Ubiq Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 76.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $637.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Apple (AMB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- AetherV2 (ATH) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Ubiq Coin Profile
Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ubiq
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
