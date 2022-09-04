UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €665.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €665.00 ($678.57) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($795.92) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €815.00 ($831.63) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($959.18) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

