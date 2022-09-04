UBS Group Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $390.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDB. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.47.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average of $331.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.