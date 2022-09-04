UBS Group Upgrades ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $467.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. ASML has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

