Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and Stride (NYSE:LRN) Head to Head Comparison

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Udemy and Stride’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.85 -$80.03 million ($1.00) -14.28 Stride $1.69 billion 0.97 $107.13 million $2.53 15.04

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Stride 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and Stride, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Udemy presently has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 69.23%. Stride has a consensus price target of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Stride.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -18.01% -45.33% -15.83% Stride 6.35% 14.06% 6.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Stride shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stride beats Udemy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for the data science, software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

