Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $0.15

Unibright (UBT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $208,676.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132520 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.