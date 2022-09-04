Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $49,337.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.