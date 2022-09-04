Unicly Genesis Collection Price Hits $0.0247 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $24,716.31 and $62.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015467 BTC.
About Unicly Genesis Collection
Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading
