UniFarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,737.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $101,735.26 and $41,737.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015554 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
