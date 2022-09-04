Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on the stock.

UTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.74) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unite Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.14).

Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,072 ($12.95) on Wednesday. Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 934.80 ($11.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,103.19. The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 758.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

