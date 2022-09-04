United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,391,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

