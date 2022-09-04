Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Universal Display by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Universal Display by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $106.60 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $209.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.94.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.