Uptrennd Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $24,641.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00147976 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd.

Uptrennd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.