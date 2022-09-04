Validity (VAL) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $8.14 million and $43,611.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00008836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,658,248 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,911 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

