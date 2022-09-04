Validity (VAL) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $8.14 million and $43,611.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00008836 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.
About Validity
Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,658,248 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,911 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.
Buying and Selling Validity
