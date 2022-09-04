Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.14. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

