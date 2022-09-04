Venus Price Tops $4.85 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Venus has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $1.25 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.85 or 0.00024583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,753.46 or 1.00106892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064771 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001724 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.