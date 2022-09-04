Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,399,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 57,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,062,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

