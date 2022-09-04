Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 285,751 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1,477.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 285,751 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $60,331,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,294 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.