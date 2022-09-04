Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 141.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 10.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Infinera

In other Infinera news, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,341.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Trading Down 1.4 %

Infinera stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

