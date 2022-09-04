Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1,511.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.0% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $430.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.27.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.