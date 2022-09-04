Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 362,871 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 27,161.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,871 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

JPM opened at $113.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $333.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.