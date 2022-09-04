Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XAR opened at $102.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $127.90.

