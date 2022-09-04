Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $446,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

