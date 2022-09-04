Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.4% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 957,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $664,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

