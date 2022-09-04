Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,484 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 168,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTN. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

