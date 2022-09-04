Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

