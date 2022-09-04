Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.04. 1,121,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

