Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) vs. Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Head to Head Comparison

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and Public Service Enterprise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 4.72% 26.94% 5.50% Public Service Enterprise Group -10.59% 13.25% 3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Via Renewables and Public Service Enterprise Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Service Enterprise Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus target price of $69.64, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Via Renewables pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out -110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Via Renewables has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Via Renewables and Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.74 $5.20 million $0.74 10.97 Public Service Enterprise Group $9.72 billion 3.28 -$648.00 million ($1.96) -32.66

Via Renewables has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Public Service Enterprise Group. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Via Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Via Renewables beats Public Service Enterprise Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2021, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 862,000 poles; 56 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 9,285 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

