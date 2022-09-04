Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,855,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 162,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.68% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $262,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. 7,259,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

