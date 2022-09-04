Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $451,018.07

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Wallet Swap has a total market cap of $451,018.07 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Wallet Swap Profile

Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wallet Swap

