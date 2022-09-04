WaultSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,354.00 (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $11,131.08 and approximately $16,354.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00095541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00258433 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00021699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap (CRYPTO:WEX) uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.