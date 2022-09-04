Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.35.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

