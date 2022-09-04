Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

TSE:WRN opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$254.55 million and a P/E ratio of -57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.16. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of C$1.56 and a one year high of C$3.00.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,394,980.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

