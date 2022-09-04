WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.46 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $422,432.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00005893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00784823 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015458 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,653 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WHALE

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

