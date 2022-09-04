WiBX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.82 Million (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, WiBX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One WiBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. WiBX has a market capitalization of $37.82 million and approximately $10,816.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

WiBX (WBX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance. Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WiBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WiBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

