WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $82.92 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 55.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 77.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,013,000 after buying an additional 303,288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.