YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,432 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 134,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 44,977 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 301,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.