yOUcash Market Capitalization Achieves $4.41 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $1.09 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,746.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132533 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077740 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

yOUcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

