Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,364 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,752 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

