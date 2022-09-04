Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 4,773 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $246.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.