Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 9,179 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

