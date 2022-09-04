Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 997 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $195.40 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.53 and its 200-day moving average is $202.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.