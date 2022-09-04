Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

ORLY stock opened at $702.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $688.58 and its 200-day moving average is $668.52. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

