Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Crown Castle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

CCI stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

