Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.