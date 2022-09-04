Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,602 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,679.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

