Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

