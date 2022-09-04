Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,706 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.56% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $253,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

