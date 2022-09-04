Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.98. 1,529,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

