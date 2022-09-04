ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

